OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $940.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 511,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $480,839.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,730,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 511,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $480,839.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,730,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 216,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $201,051.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 351,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,841.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,907,715 shares of company stock worth $6,585,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,751,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,024,000 after purchasing an additional 428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.