One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,847. The company has a market cap of $919.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

