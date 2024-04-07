One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.3% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,196,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IYW stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.37. 712,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

