One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,540 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.91. 4,253,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,582. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

