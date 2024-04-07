One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $106.44. 2,422,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,781. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

