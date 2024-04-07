One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

