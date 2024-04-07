One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $388.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,799. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

