One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 49,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

