One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $572,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.78. The company had a trading volume of 854,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,174. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

