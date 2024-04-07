One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $273,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $166.22. 2,252,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,857. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

