One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,246 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,119. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

