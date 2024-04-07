One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,617 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,617 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.75. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

