One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,016 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 65,810,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,775,624. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.