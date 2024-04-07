One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,219 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. 1,836,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

