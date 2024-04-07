One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,322 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

MGK stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.53. The company had a trading volume of 269,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average of $258.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

