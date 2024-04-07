One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 172,557 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

