One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.50. 1,736,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.64. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 876.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.