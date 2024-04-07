One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.05. 506,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,813. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.