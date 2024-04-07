OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.66 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $136.70 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00024786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006279 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.