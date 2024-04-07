Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMGA. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

