Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 50.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Olin by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after buying an additional 50,167 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

