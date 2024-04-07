Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $604.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 28.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

