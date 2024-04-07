Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Okta makes up 3.5% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $27,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Okta Stock Up 2.1 %

Okta stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

