Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Twenty Acre Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Okta accounts for approximately 3.9% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned 0.06% of Okta worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.50. 1,253,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,951. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.