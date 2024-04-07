Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen Price Performance

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $469.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ocugen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

