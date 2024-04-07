Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $202.89.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.