NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 1.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $72.77. 3,236,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,296. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.34%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

