Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after buying an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

