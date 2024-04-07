Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,953,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,268. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

