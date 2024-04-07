Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,386 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $33,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.15. 862,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

