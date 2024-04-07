Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $635.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

