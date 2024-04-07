Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 17,686 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.12. 4,968,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.17 and its 200 day moving average is $568.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

