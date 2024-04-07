Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $55,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

