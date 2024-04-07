Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $77.51 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $77,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.69. 6,613,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

