Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $53.26 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

QCOM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. 5,683,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

