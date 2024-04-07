Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.31.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $11.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $566.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $530.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.26 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.