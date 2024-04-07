NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $44,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

