New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $133,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $431.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.