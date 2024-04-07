New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,693 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of America worth $245,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

