New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,330 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $115,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $388.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.04 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.44 and a 200-day moving average of $337.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

