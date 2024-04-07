New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,777 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

