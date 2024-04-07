New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,731 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $43,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV opened at $241.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.81 and a 200-day moving average of $219.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

