New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,764 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $47,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $519.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.56 and its 200 day moving average is $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

