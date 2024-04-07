New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,764 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $47,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $519.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.56 and its 200 day moving average is $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

