New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,318 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Global Payments worth $33,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

