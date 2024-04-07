New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,351 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $39,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $115.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

