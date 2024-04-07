New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $41,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $166.22 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

