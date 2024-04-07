New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $48,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

