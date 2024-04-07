New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fastenal worth $35,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

