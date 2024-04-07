New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.48 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $33,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,240,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in CDW by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $255.19 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.64.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.